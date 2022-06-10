Advertisement

Dartmouth College to hold graduation Sunday

Graduates to walk across the stage Sunday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College students will walk the graduation stage this weekend.

The college is holding its ceremony this Sunday at 9 a.m.

It’s outside, rain or shine.

Masks are not mandatory but they are welcome.

NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson will deliver Dartmouth’s commencement address and receive an honorary degree.

