Dartmouth College to hold graduation Sunday

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College students will walk the graduation stage this weekend.

The college is holding its ceremony this Sunday at 9 a.m.

It’s outside, rain or shine.

Masks are not mandatory but they are welcome.

NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson will deliver Dartmouth’s commencement address and receive an honorary degree.

