Donovan to step down later this month

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced on Friday that he will step down later this month.

Donovan says he has accepted a job with the company Roblox as the director of public and policy and U.S. state strategies. Roblox is an online game platform.

Donovan, D-Vermont, issued a statement that said, in part: “While this is a difficult decision, I’m excited that this new role will allow me to continue to advance consumer protections. I will also continue to advocate for kids, teens, and their families while learning about and building safeguards into emerging trends and technologies.”

His last day as attorney general will be June 20.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond will serve as attorney general unless the governor appoints a replacement. Voters will select the next AG in the upcoming elections.

Donovan announced last month that he would not run for reelection in 2022 or seek any other public office.

Related Story:

Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general

Washington County prosecutor enters AG race; Pieciak to run for treasurer

Donovan won’t seek reelection as Vermont attorney general

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.