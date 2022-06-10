Advertisement

Dragons, unicorns, mermaids: How a new exhibit brings mythology to life

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bringing the fantastic to science-- that’s the aim of a new exhibit at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

The exhibit is called “Giants, Dragons and Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures.”

It explores the beasts and humanoids of folklore and how real-life creatures may have inspired them. For example, how the giant squid may have led to the myth of the kraken.

The exhibit has been open for a couple of weeks and staffers say the reaction-- especially from kids-- has been great.

“The reaction has been fantastic. We have had a lot of school groups at this time of year which has been especially awesome, so thank you to those of you who have visited this week, and it’s been so great they have come. Lots of oohs and ahhs but also whoa, I can’t believe what I’m seeing right now,” said Caitlin Blake of ECHO.

The exhibit is open through Sept. 5.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Caitlin Blake about the exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Justin Russell
South Burlington man arrested after police standoff
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown.
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott signed Vermont’s multibillion-dollar state budget into law on Thursday. - File...
Scott greenlights state, transportation budgets
Vincent Abrams
Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman
mm
Algae bloom advisories lifted on New Hampshire's Goose Pond
mm
Dragons, unicorns, mermaids: How a new exhibit brings mythology to life