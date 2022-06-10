Dragons, unicorns, mermaids: How a new exhibit brings mythology to life

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bringing the fantastic to science-- that’s the aim of a new exhibit at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

The exhibit is called “Giants, Dragons and Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures.”

It explores the beasts and humanoids of folklore and how real-life creatures may have inspired them. For example, how the giant squid may have led to the myth of the kraken.

The exhibit has been open for a couple of weeks and staffers say the reaction-- especially from kids-- has been great.

“The reaction has been fantastic. We have had a lot of school groups at this time of year which has been especially awesome, so thank you to those of you who have visited this week, and it’s been so great they have come. Lots of oohs and ahhs but also whoa, I can’t believe what I’m seeing right now,” said Caitlin Blake of ECHO.

The exhibit is open through Sept. 5.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Caitlin Blake about the exhibit.

