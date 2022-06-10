Economists: Vermont could save billions by meeting climate goals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If Vermont meets its climate goals, we could avoid spending more than $6 billion over the next three decades. That’s according to a new brief from state economists.

It shows investments in more efficient buildings, heating systems and infrastructure could make us more resilient to climate change-driven weather events.

Under the Global Warming Solutions Act, Vermont is legally required to cut pollution.

A key component of the plan, the Clean Heat Standard, did not pass this year.

Leaders of the Vermont Climate Council say any big climate proposals at the Statehouse next year need to include more details of the cost.

“So that when we go back into the legislative session, it’s not a “Groundhog Day” moment where we’re just having the same conversation without any data behind it to understand the impact,” said Jane Lazorchak, the director of the Global Warming Solutions Act.

If Vermont misses its greenhouse gas reduction targets, the state could be forced to implement carbon-cutting regulations.

