Environmental, racial justice activists join lawsuit against Champlain Parkway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Environmental and racial justice activists are joining a lawsuit against a long-planned road project in Burlington.

The coalition of groups says the Champlain Parkway “relies on a legally insufficient traffic analysis” and does not meet legal obligations to consider the environmental impacts on residents.

The chief complaint centers on concerns the completed roadway will dump more traffic into the Maple and King streets neighborhood, causing undue harm to the most diverse population in the city.

Burlington officials contend the parkway will ease traffic in that neighborhood because it will include a spur connecting Pine Street to Battery Street, bypassing the Maple and King neighborhood.

Construction of the $47 million project is slated to begin this summer. The last phase linking to Interstate 189 is not due to be finished until 2027.

The Champlain Parkway was previously known as the Southern Connector. It has been in the works for decades in an effort to move traffic from Interstate 89 to downtown Burlington.

Related Stories:

Champlain Pkwy. opponents seek injunction to stop June construction

Construction to resume on Champlain Parkway after city secures $45M contract

Burlington aims to begin Champlain Parkway this summer

Burlington City Council to consider next steps in railyard project

Champlain Parkway opponents pan EIS report, vow to fight on

Report: Champlain Parkway won’t have adverse impact on minorities

Burlington to start several construction projects in the South End

Champlain Parkway faces challenge from racial justice group

Racial justice group requests changes to Champlain Parkway

Road project aimed at easing access to downtown Burlington

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.