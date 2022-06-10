Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermont State Parks are free to visit this weekend.

Vermont has 55 total state parks and six state-owned historic sites.

The state park’s director says because there are so many parks statewide, you don’t have to go far to find somewhere to get outside.

Nate McKeen says Vermont Days is a longstanding partnership that they’ve had with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. They say this is their way of kicking off the summer.

“This is a chance for folks to get out there and see what’s new this year or to get in the rhythm of going to visit their state parks on a regular basis. There’s so many different parks that offer so many unique experiences that we’re just it’s our way of encouraging folks to get started and get outside,” said McKeen.

McKeen also says it’s about making sure the parks are accessible for all.

“It’s a great time to take somebody new to a state park who hasn’t had that privilege over the years. And we really want to start opening up our parks even more to every Vermonter and every visitor that comes to the state, because like I said, our parks are for everybody. We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and comfortable. They are a safe place to recreate and recreating outdoors is really, really, healthy for the soul and the body,” said McKeen.

Saturday is also Free Fishing Day in Vermont.

