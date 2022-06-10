Advertisement

Gov. Scott signs 2023 $8.3B state budget

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic investment in Vermont’s future. Governor Phil Scott has signed a multi-billion-dollar state budget into law.

A total of $8.3 billion will fund workforce development, tax relief, broadband expansion, water infrastructure, and housing. The sector receiving the largest allocation is climate change mitigation.

$225 million is going toward efforts to reduce carbon emissions -- including weatherization, electric vehicles, and home heating. Some funding will also respond to the addiction epidemic -- childcare costs -- suicide prevention -- and public safety dispatch.

The governor says historic levels of federal aid and state surpluses -- give Vermont this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

