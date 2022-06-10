Advertisement

Londonderry man sentenced for drug distribution released

Timothy Slade
Timothy Slade(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man who pleaded guilty to drug distribution, that may have been related to a fatal overdose, is out of prison.

Authorities say Timothy Slade, 30 of Londonderry, also known as T.J. has been sentenced to time served and three years of supervised released.

Slade previously pleaded guilty to selling drugs out of his Londonderry home -- from September 2016 to July 2017.

Court documents say while there is conflicting evidence -- Slade likely sold heroin to 22-year-old Keith Johnson in 2017 -- the night before Johnson died from an overdose.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Slade is recovering from addiction.

