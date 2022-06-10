Advertisement

Man arrested for disrupting Montpelier City Council meeting

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is arrested at a Montpelier City Council meeting -- for refusing to leave.

Montpelier resident, Steve Whitaker opened his public comments by telling the council -- he would not adhere to the two-minute speaking limit-- citing open meeting laws.

After nearly four minutes, he was asked to leave, and got argumentative. Mayor Anne Watson asked police to removed him.

Police chief Brian Peete tells Channel Three News, Whitaker has a reputation of being disruptive during council meetings.

“He was arrested and he was charged for disorderly conduct-- resisting arrest-- and violations of conditions of release-- so there were previous incidents” said Chief Peete.

As for Vermont’s open meeting law-- governing bodies are allowed to make reasonable guidelines for operating-- such as limiting public comment.

