Man accused of leading police chase in stolen Dartmouth van

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is in jail after police say he stole a white Dartmouth van from the hospital.

It happened Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m.

Weathersfield Police say Mitchell Horton, 24, sped off in the van on Interstate 91, got off at Exit 8 and went onto Route 131.

Police say they chased him down onto Route 106 in Springfield.

Officers say Horton ran off and was arrested.

His charges include possession of stolen property and grossly negligent operation.

