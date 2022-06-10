Advertisement

Montpelier repeats in D3 boys lax

Solons down Mt. Abe-Vergennes for second straight title
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier scored early and often and held off a couple Mt. Abe-Vergennes rallies en route to a 17-8 win in Thursday’s D-III boys lacrosse championship at Virtue Field. The title is Montpelier’s second straight and third in program history.

The Solons would score the first four goals of the contest, with guys like Tae Rossmassler and Nolan Lyford leading the way. The Eagles would make them sweat with spurts to close the gap, including a 3-0 run to get back within three early in the second half.

But Montpelier was undeterred, pulling away for the nine-goal victory.

“This is great,” Rossmassler said after the game. “I mean most of these kids I’ve been playing with my whole life. They’re my best friends, and it’s just an amazing feeling.”

“It feels pretty good,” Lyford added. “We had a pretty solid group from the start and we had a lot of potential all year and we just put the pieces together.”

