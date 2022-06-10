Advertisement

NY primaries to proceed, but court orders new maps by 2024

A New York appellate judge is allowing elections to proceed this year under redistricting maps...
A New York appellate judge is allowing elections to proceed this year under redistricting maps drawn by Democrats but ordered lawmakers to revise the maps in time for the 2024 elections. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate judge is allowing elections to proceed this year under redistricting maps drawn by Democrats but ordered lawmakers to revise the maps in time for the 2024 elections.

The maps have come under fire from Republicans and other critics who say the lines signed into law earlier this year give Democrats an unfair advantage.

Friday’s ruling affirms an earlier court decision that invalidated the maps drawn by legislative Democrats after a bipartisan redistricting panel could not agree on new lines.

The primary is set for June 28 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

But the appellate court said there was not enough time to redraw the maps, even if the primary election were to be rescheduled for a later date, perhaps in September.

“The request for a delay of the 2022 assembly primary elections is denied” the ruling stated, “because the redrawing and implementing of a new assembly map before a 2022 primary election delayed even until September is, at this late date, no longer feasible.”

The job of redrawing lines could be assigned to a special master.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Justin Russell
South Burlington man arrested after police standoff
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown.
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

The last of the candidates were signing up to meet Friday’s deadline for New Hampshire’s Sept....
Stage set for Sept. 13 New Hampshire state primary
This girl is looking for her new fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Blue
Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New...
46 frat members at UNH accused of student hazing
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan-File photo
Donovan to step down later this month