Pets with Potential: Meet Blue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old female dog named Blue.

Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Blue might be the one for you. She is soft, sweet, and loves to eat treats. One what more do you need in a best friend? if you want to learn more about Blue check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.