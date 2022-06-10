Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Blue

This girl is looking for her new fur-ever home.
This girl is looking for her new fur-ever home.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old female dog named Blue.

Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Blue might be the one for you. She is soft, sweet, and loves to eat treats. One what more do you need in a best friend? if you want to learn more about Blue check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

