Plattsburgh Police make arrest in homicide investigation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Friday morning, Plattsburgh Police say they’ve arrested someone in connection to a homicide investigation.

The body of Melissa Myers, 41, was found in an apartment on Boynton Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide but have so far released few details, including how she died.

Friday morning, police didn’t release any immediate details. We’re told they will hold a formal press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m. to share more information.

