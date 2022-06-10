Plattsburgh Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Friday morning, Plattsburgh Police say they’ve arrested someone in connection to a homicide investigation.
The body of Melissa Myers, 41, was found in an apartment on Boynton Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide but have so far released few details, including how she died.
Friday morning, police didn’t release any immediate details. We’re told they will hold a formal press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m. to share more information.
