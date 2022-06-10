Advertisement

Plattsburgh Police make arrest in homicide investigation

On Friday morning, Plattsburgh Police say they’ve arrested someone in connection to a homicide...
On Friday morning, Plattsburgh Police say they’ve arrested someone in connection to a homicide investigation.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Friday morning, Plattsburgh Police say they’ve arrested someone in connection to a homicide investigation.

The body of Melissa Myers, 41, was found in an apartment on Boynton Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide but have so far released few details, including how she died.

Friday morning, police didn’t release any immediate details. We’re told they will hold a formal press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m. to share more information.

Related stories:

Plattsburgh Police seek surveillance footage following homicide

Authorities ID victim in Plattsburgh homicide

Police investigating homicide at Plattsburgh apartment building

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Justin Russell
South Burlington man arrested after police standoff
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown.
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College graduation this weekend
All Vermont State Parks are free to visit this weekend.
Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend
All Vermont State Parks are free to visit this weekend.
Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend
Timothy Slade
Londonderry man sentenced for drug distribution released