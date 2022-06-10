Solar plans get back on track as Biden lifts tariffs on imported panels

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Biden administration is temporarily lifting tariffs on imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia. That move, made during the Trump administration, effectively froze new solar installations across the country and here in Vermont.

Now that the tariffs have been paused, solar companies and people around our region are excited to get their solar plans back on track.

“It’s been stressful but like anything else, you just have to roll with it,” said Robin Lindsay of Moretown.

Lindsay bought her dream home, which she calls the treehouse, in Moretown last year and immediately wanted to install solar. But she encountered several obstacles.

The first company she tried to buy panels from went out of business.

When the federal government halted imports of panels from four Southeast Asian countries suspected of circumventing tariffs, Lindsay’s project was delayed again.

Now, she’s set to get her panels next week.

“It’s worth it because, in the long run, I’ll be helping the environment, and I really want this and I believe in solar. I have it at my house in Boston; it’s been working really well there and I want to do it here,” Lindsay said.

Monday, President Biden announced the federal government’s 24-month suspension of tariffs from those four Southeast Asian nations after receiving a letter from lawmakers, including Rep. Peter Welch.

The investigation into these nations had caused a logjam for solar installation companies, with U.S. manufacturers unable to keep up with demand.

“It’s good for clean energy, it’s good for the Vermont economy and it’s good for our businesses and our homeowners who are really eager to install solar panels and have clean energy,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Locally, Green Mountain Solar which usually buys American saw a run on the market, leaving them telling customers they would need to wait.

“This is not going to solve things overnight because a lot of the panels that were affected by this tariff are overseas, but we are going to start to see that supply chain come back and we are going to see less competition for the supply chain that was still available,” said Paul Lesure, the president of Green Mountain Solar.

President Biden is also invoking the Defense Production Act to help propel American-made production of green energy such as solar panels, heat pumps and grid updates to meet the country’s energy goals, something Vermont is leading the nation with but supply needs to be increased.

“We have a situation where we just don’t have a sufficient amount of domestic module or panel production in this country. We are working on it. We, as an industry, really for energy security purposes know we absolutely have to have a strong domestic solar supply chain,” said Chad Farrell of Encore Renewable Energy.

Now, local energy providers are looking to the reconciliation bill which is currently held up in the U.S. House’s filibuster, that they say would provide manufacturing incentives for things like solar panels.

