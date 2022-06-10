Advertisement

Vermont governor signs record transportation budget

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a more than $868 million transportation bill into law that his office says is the state’s largest transportation budget ever and is supported by record federal funding. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a more than $868 million transportation bill into law that is the state’s largest transportation budget ever and is supported by record federal funding, his office said.

The five-year federal transportation funding is for highway construction and paving, bridge maintenance and repairs, public transit, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and programs to reduce transportation emissions, the governor’s office said. Vermont’s legislation allocates $200 million more than the transportation budget last fiscal year.

“With this unprecedented funding opportunity, we will make many needed improvements to the statewide transportation system and expand infrastructure and services,” Scott, a Republican, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Expanding and improving our transportation system is critical to our work to increase economic equity and opportunity from region to region, support safe and healthy communities and grow our economy,” he said.

The measure is funded with state money, federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding, the governor’s office said.

