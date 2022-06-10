Advertisement

Vermont maple producers again lead the nation

It was another sweet season for Vermont sugar-makers. - File photo
It was another sweet season for Vermont sugar-makers. - File photo(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another sweet season for Vermont sugar-makers.

The USDA said Friday that Vermont maple producers again led the nation, making more than 2.5 million gallons of the sweet stuff.

That’s 800,000 more gallons than last year’s season.

Part of the reason for the increase-- Vermont put out 6.5 million taps this past spring, 150,000 more than last year.

Per-tap yields were higher, too.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Justin Russell
South Burlington man arrested after police standoff
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown.
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott signed Vermont’s multibillion-dollar state budget into law on Thursday. - File...
Scott greenlights state, transportation budgets
Vincent Abrams
Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman
Bringing the fantastic to science-- that's the aim of a new exhibit at the ECHO, Leahy Center...
Dragons, unicorns, mermaids: How a new exhibit brings mythology to life
mm
Algae bloom advisories lifted on New Hampshire's Goose Pond
mm
Dragons, unicorns, mermaids: How a new exhibit brings mythology to life