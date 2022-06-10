Vermont maple producers again lead the nation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another sweet season for Vermont sugar-makers.

The USDA said Friday that Vermont maple producers again led the nation, making more than 2.5 million gallons of the sweet stuff.

That’s 800,000 more gallons than last year’s season.

Part of the reason for the increase-- Vermont put out 6.5 million taps this past spring, 150,000 more than last year.

Per-tap yields were higher, too.

