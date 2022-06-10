Vermont nonprofit that connects kids with books to expand

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury nonprofit connecting children with books is planning a big expansion.

The Children’s Literacy Foundation or CLIF says they’ve outgrown their space and will move into a new one.

But it’s not just a new headquarters to look forward to. Because of the expansion into a new space, CLIF says they want to expand their services, too.

For the past 24 years, CLIF says they’ve been working to inspire kids up to 12 to love reading and writing. Their work is geared toward children who would be at high risk of low literacy rates, specifically those from low-income, rural backgrounds.

They will move from a home garage into a new, $2 million space on Route 100 between Stowe and Waterbury.

They say the space expansion alone will allow them to build a bigger staff, and in turn, build additional services to help get more free books to kids who need them.

“We work in schools, libraries, shelters, affordable housing. We work in prisons to help the children of prison inmates, we work with refugee and foster kids. And all of those programs will be expanded, we hope, over time, because of having more staff members that we can fit in our space, and also because of our ability to give away more books,” said Duncan McDougall, the executive director of the Children’s Literacy Foundation in Waterbury.

That new space is funded by grants and donations.

They expect to break ground in August.

CLIF says, so far, they’ve helped more than 350,000 kids across Vermont and New Hampshire. Each year, they give away about $1 million in brand new books. They say the bigger space will allow for even more pallets to be delivered for distribution.

