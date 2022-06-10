Vt. State Police roll out plan to answer calls for help

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are rolling out a staffing plan to make sure someone answers the call when you need help.

When you dial 911, your call is received at one of six public safety answering points, or PSAPs, and is patched through to a local department.

PSAPs in Williston and Westminster handle roughly 60% of calls statewide, but staffing has been a challenge.

To lighten the workload, the PSAPs will no longer take business calls from other agencies, they will streamline dispatching fire departments, and police will use a central database for checking records.

Top Vermont law enforcement officials say state police are always looking to hire more staff.

“We’ve got roughly 20 openings for dispatchers just in the state police and I know there are some openings in the regional centers and with local departments, as well,” Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said.

The Vermont Legislature is also exploring switching to nine regional communications centers instead of the PSAPs, an idea that has been kicked around since the 1960s.

