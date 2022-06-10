Welch: Nation must work to prevent repeat of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - As hearings begin on the Jan. 6 attack, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch says the nation must make certain a riot like that never happens again.

The House panel investigating the Capitol riot has begun a series of hearings to show what its investigation has revealed.

Showing new video and releasing new details, the House Select Committee began laying out its case against former President Donald Trump.

House GOP leaders have called the investigation political and illegitimate.

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch was at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and saw and heard the mob.

He says in the history of our country, we have never had a violation of the principle of the peaceful transfer of power like was attempted on the day of the insurrection.

“What we see is that Donald Trump was at the heart of the effort to overturn the election and there was a use of violence in order to do that. So it’s truly shocking and we came very close to losing our democracy and we have to work very hard to make certain this never happens again,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

The next hearing is Monday at 10 a.m.

The committee expects to release its full report this fall after several more hearings this month.

