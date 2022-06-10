Wild scene at NH Statehouse as Hassan files for reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday was the last day of the filing period for candidates running for election in New Hampshire. And one well-known candidate, in arguably the biggest race of the cycle, filed for reelection.

It was a raucous scene at the Statehouse in Concord as Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, filed for reelection.

Hassan’s supporters filled the hallway outside the Secretary of State’s Office shouting her name, in part, to drown out a handful of people who were voicing their disapproval.

Hassan made it through the gauntlet, thanking those on hand, before filing paperwork for reelection.

“This is about being on the ground, talking to Granite Staters, earning their vote, which you have to do every single election in New Hampshire and I will be talking about the things I’ve delivered for them,” Hassan said.

With the U.S. Senate split evenly, Hassan’s seat has huge implications for the balance of power in Washington, D.C. That’s according to Plymouth State University Political Science Professor John Lappie.

“She has a long history in this state. People know her very well. She has a name recognition advantage,” Lappie said.

But the Democrat also faces disadvantages, most notably the approval ratings of President Joe Biden and rising inflation.

“The political situation for the Democrats is more likely to deteriorate than improve over the next few months, so she has a tough road to reelection,” Lappie said.

Some held signs outside the Statehouse making their positions clear.

“It is a referendum, it absolutely is,” said Lois DeYoung of Brentwood. “This administration is destroying our country and she is right there voting with him.”

Nearly a dozen Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Hassan. They range from political unknowns to state legislators.

“If the candidates get pulled to the right over the course of the primary, which is likely, they have very little time to try to reintroduce themselves as more moderate,” Lappie said.

Hassan herself faces a Democratic challenger, Paul Krautmann of Keene. The primary is scheduled for Sept. 13, less than two months before the general election.

Related Story:

Stage set for Sept. 13 New Hampshire state primary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.