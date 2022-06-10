BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s looking mainly dry over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up as well with highs getting into the mid to upper 70s. Look for the chance of a few showers each evening, but any chance of wet weather will be passing.

We’ll see a better chance for showers later on Sunday night and into Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to star the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will be warming up under partly sunny skies by the middle of the week. Afternoon highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for the chance of showers by the end of the work week with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We may see a return to cooler temperatures by the start of next weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy next Saturday and into Sunday. Highs are trending to the low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

