BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday, everyone! There will be a big improvement in the weather today compared to Thursday’s soaking rain and chilly air. That rain-making system from yesterday is now long gone, high pressure is moving in to take its place, and that will bring back the sunshine and warmer air. There is just a slight chance for a quick, passing shower right near the Canadian border.

The weekend weather will be okay, but not perfect. Saturday will start with a lot of sunshine in the morning. But with some instability in the atmosphere, there may be a passing shower or rogue thunderstorms from mid-afternoon until mid-evening. It will clear out again for Saturday night

Sunday will start out with lots of sunshine, but a frontal system moving in from the west will bring rain showers late in the day, into the overnight, and into the first part of Monday. Then, as that system continues to head eastward, it will be clearing out late in the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking very summerlike with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the weather today and over the weekend, but keep an eye to the sky in case one of those roaming showers or thunderstorms heads your way. -Gary

