3 men arrested in New Hampshire drug bust

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Multiple people arrested in a New Hampshire drug bust.

Claremont Police have arrested Ty Fowler, 35, Robert Boudreau, 54, and Roger Colby III, 37. Police had a search warrant for a residence on Fern Street, after getting several complaints about the home.

Police seized nearly 75 grams of heroin and fentanyl, meth, crack cocaine and LSD. All together the drugs have a street value of over $10,000.

Colby was released on bail and Fowler and Boudreau are currently in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and police expect to make more arrests.

