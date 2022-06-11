Advertisement

BFA wins first D1 girls lax title

Comets hold off Burr and Burton 10-9
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The BFA - St. Albans Comets are champions of D1 girls lacrosse for the first time following a nailbiting 10-9 win over Burr and Burton Friday evening at Virtue Field.

The Comets entered this season looking to bounce back after falling in the title game a year ago, and the upperclassmen were determined not to let that happen again. Loghan Hughes and Sophie Zemianek led a potent attack, getting big time contributions from juniors like Jodie Gratton and Ayla Shea in net.

“I’m just so honored, you know,” Zemianek said after the game. “I’m so passionate to play by these girls that I’ve played with since the 7th grade. To grow up with them and be able to go out like this, go out on top and just be able to celebrate just the joy...it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

“It’s the best kind of legacy you can leave,” Hughes said of the title. “You know, really starting something for the program here. I love these girls, we really wanted it. It’s the sweetest memory I could have.”

