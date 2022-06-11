Advertisement

Burglar steals handguns from NEK home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A burglar steals several handguns from a home in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police say it happened between 8:30 a.m. and Noon Friday at 2338 Pepin Road in Brownington.

Police say there was signs of forced entry -- and three handguns were taken. A Smith and Wesson 357 MAG, a SCCY CPX-2 9MM and ATI 1911GI 45 SCP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

