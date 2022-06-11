Lyndon repeats in D2 softball

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lyndon Vikings reign supreme in D2 softball yet again after downing Enosburg 5-3 Friday evening at Castleton. The title is Lyndon’s second straight and tenth in school history.

Lyndon jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but needed to rally after the Hornets evened things up in the third. Molly Smith was the hero with three RBI including the decisive run in the bottom of the third.

Lyndon finishes the season perfect at 19-0.

