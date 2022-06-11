“March for our Lives” event held at State House

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Across the country thousands have been involved in the “March For Our Lives”. They’ve marched in Washington, D.C. and nearly every state in the union, as well as here in Vermonts’ capital Montpelier.

The “March For Our Lives” anti gun protest was led by “Gun Sense Vermont”, a group consisting of thousands of Vermonters pushing for stricter gun laws in the Green Mountain State. The recent rise in shootings and gunfire incidents seen in the state are what has led to the calls for additional curbs on gun sales. Organizers of the event said that lawmakers are not doing enough to protect those most vulnerable, children.

“In our gun-obsessed culture we have prioritized the right to have un-fettered access to firearms over the lives of our own children. We no longer live in a free country because freedom is the expectation that you can send your kids to school, you can send them to the store you can send them down the block and expect that they’ll return home safely each day”, Conor Casey Executive Director of Gun Sense Vermont told protesters.

Vermont has less restrictive gun laws than other states, but also has had among the lowest rates of gun violence in the country.

