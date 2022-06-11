Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Justin Russell
South Burlington man arrested after police standoff
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown.
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules
Michael Marshall
Traffic stop turns into police chase through several towns
Now that tariffs have been paused on imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia, solar...
Solar plans get back on track as Biden lifts tariffs on imported panels
Burglar steals handguns from NEK home
Police arrest three men in drug bust
3 men arrested in New Hampshire drug bust