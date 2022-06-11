Orleans animal shelter needs your help

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans is full and needs your help. Now, staff said they are hoping to reach potential adopters outside of the Northeast Kingdom.

In the shelter are 17 dogs and about 25 cats. Among them are two dogs who have been looking for a forever home for more than a year. One is a black mouth Cur mix named “Suki” who has a lot of energy. The other is “Ozzy”, a terrier mix who can be a little shy but is always looking out for new friends and belly rubs. Staff said they are not sure why they are at capacity, but hope the numbers go down soon.

“We have to wait until we get some out before we take some in, because we keep getting calls about dogs in situations we wish we could help but we don’t have the space”, said Mallory Lancaster, from the Pope Memorial Animal Shelter.

There is a full list of pets available for adoption on the shelter’s website. If you’re interested, you can contact them directly.

