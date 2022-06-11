Advertisement

A rabid fox bites individual in Essex County

A fox
A fox(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH HUDSON, NY. (WCAX) - The Essex County Department of Health was notified Monday that an individual was attacked and bit by a rabid fox in North Hudson.

Authorities were able to locate a gray fox acting suspiciously. The fox was taken to a lab and tested positive for rabies.

The health department recommends the following safety procedures:

- Be sure all animals, pets and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccine.

- Do not feed, touch or adopt wild or stray animals.

- Feed pets indoors and do not leave them outside unattended.

- Make sure your trash can, bird feeders are tightly sealed so they do not attract wild animals.

