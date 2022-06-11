Spaulding wins first baseball crown in 52 years with D2 title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Spaulding baseball program has its first state championship since 1970 after the Tide downed Lyndon 4-2 in the D2 title game Saturday at Virtue Field.

Looking to make up for last year’s championship defeat, Spaulding fell behind early but rallied. Cole McAllister evened the game at 2-2 on a clutch two-out knock in the bottom of the second, and Danny Kiniry’s pop to shallow center on the next pitch was dropped, allowing McAllister to score the eventual winning run.

The Tide got solid pitching all afternoon from Kieran McNamara and Averill Parker, with phenomenal defensive efforts from both McAllister and Hayden Kennedy helping to slam the door.

“Basically just knowing that we can erupt with the bats at any time and just knowing that we’re never out of any game,” Kennedy said of Spaulding’s uncanny ablity to come from behind this season. “We know what we can do and just have confidence in our ability. That’s it.”

“It meant so much to me,” McAllister said of the win. “I mean last year, not being able to send our seniors out the way we wanted to just put that much more emphasis on doing it this year for the seniors too. And I was just so happy we were able to do it for them.”

The championshup was Spauldings’s first in 52 years and the sixth in program history.

