Traffic stop turns into police chase through several towns

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase through nearly 70 miles of Vermont.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says around 9:15 a.m. Friday, a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Marshall at the St. Albans Bay State Park.

Police learned Marshall had an outstanding warrant for 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault.

When the deputy tried to get Marshall out of the car, he took off and dragged the deputy with him. The deputy had minor injuries.

Cruisers chased Marshall for more than an hour from St. Albans to Underhill.

After Marshall’s car ran out of gas -- he was arrested.

