Vt. exploring mental health options for students and educators

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the pandemic continues, schools are still navigating the health and wellness of students and educators.

A bill recently turned law without the Governor’s signature, aims to help in that initiative.

The state will be using $3 Million of COVID-19 recovery funds already set aside to create mental health support for educators and students.

Right now, the Agency of Education says they’re in the process of hearing bids from different mental health services that would support educators. Eventually, one will be chosen as a state contractor. The state says it’s still early, but the mental health clinician support could come in the form of district based sessions and telehealth counseling.

The Agency of Education says it’s been an all hands on deck for few years, and many Guidance Counselors in the school were offering support to colleagues in addition to students.

“Let us help take care of educators so that we can actually make sure that we’re all as strong as we can be moving forward again, folks to seize opportunities and to really get ready for some great growth in our students both in terms of academics and social emotional learning,” Heather Bouchey, Deputy Secretary at the Vt. Agency of Education said.

A large part of the funding will also be dedicated to giving grants to districts, to engage in community partnerships like afterschool programs and other support that focuses on the social emotional well-being of students.

