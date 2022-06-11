What to do Saturday, June 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, June 11.

Mooers Free Library is hosting a special kind of market event Saturday. You can expect books, baked goods, plants, and more for sale. Guest will also have the chance to tour the library and community room for a chance to get a free library card. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m.

Petsmart in Plattsburgh is hosting a charity adoption event Saturday.

Participants can get approved to adopt a cat adopt on the spot. All cats are vaccinated, tested, and treated for common diseases like heartworm, and rabies. If you’re looking for a new furry friend stop by the charity adoption from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pride Weekend DJ at The Depot in Saint Albans is happening Saturday night.

This 21-plus event kicks off at 9 p.m. Organizers say this is a great place to dance and get your jam on. The theme is PRIDE. There is a $5 cover charge for all attendees.

