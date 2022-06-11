White River Valley completes three-peat in D4 baseball

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The White River Valley baseball program has STILL never lost a playoff game. The second-seeded Wildcats downed previously unbeaten Blue Mountain 5-4 to claim their third state title in three tournaments since the merger back in 2018.

White River Valley claimed a 4-1 lead in the fourth, with Jameson Roussel delivering the two-RBI knock. Blue Mountain rallied to even things at 4-4, but a wild pitch in the sixth allowed Austin Tracy to scamper home, and Robby McShinsky slammed the door on the Bucks in the seventh.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.