Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had a pretty decent Saturday, except for a few pop up showers during the afternoon. Sunday will remain dry through early afternoon, then a trough and cold front will bring showers late in the day into the early evening. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The cold front will move out overnight, with a pleasant day on the way for Monday.

The middle of the week will have more summer-like weather. Tuesday will be decent with highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the 50s. Wednesday will be warmer, with low to mid 80s for highs. Thursday will also be warm, and much more humid. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers are also expected Friday.

Next weekend will begin with pleasant weather for Saturday. It will be cooler but nice, with highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the 50s.

