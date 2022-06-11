Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is looking pretty good for the most part. Today will be partly sunny. A few light showers are possible in northern sections this afternoon, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will have morning sun, but then clouds will increase, with showers likely during the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm is possible, but widespread significant weather is not expected.

Monday is looking pretty quiet, except for a few showers possible in the morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with temperatures warming up. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 80s. Thursday will be more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are expected that day. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Abrams
Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman
Marlon Taylor
Police: Burlington man caught inside stolen car
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Police arrested a man who was unruly at a Montpelier City Council meeting.
Man arrested for disrupting Montpelier City Council meeting
Sen. Maggie Hassan makes her way through a raucous crowd at the New Hampshire Statehouse on her...
Wild scene at NH Statehouse as Hassan files for reelection

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast