BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is looking pretty good for the most part. Today will be partly sunny. A few light showers are possible in northern sections this afternoon, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will have morning sun, but then clouds will increase, with showers likely during the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm is possible, but widespread significant weather is not expected.

Monday is looking pretty quiet, except for a few showers possible in the morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with temperatures warming up. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 80s. Thursday will be more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are expected that day. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop on Friday.

