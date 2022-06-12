Advertisement

Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Georgia man killed 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett after an Amber Alert had been issued for her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett also shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the shootings and abduction.

Anyone with more information can call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

