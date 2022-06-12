‘Farm to School’ grants paying off for early children’s center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As schools wrap up the year, there have been significant investments in teaming up food schools with early childhood education centers. In the five sisters neighborhood in Burlington, the “Farm to School” grant money is paying off for younger kids.

Stepping stones Children’s Center has put an emphasis on agricultural education for years, and will continue to do so thanks to the boost in funding.

“Its a $10,000 grant and we split it with another childcare center, Ascension Childcare (in Shelburne),” owner Kathi Apgar said.

Apgar said the grant from the state is allowing them to expand their curriculum.

“When you start at this age you are starting to build that lifelong love of gardening,” Apgar said.

“We really want to grow kids that are stewards of the land and that are farmers and that can take care of the environment,” Heidi Smith, a teacher at Stepping Stones said.

The grant money has allowed the childcare center to purchase more equipment, as well as fund more gardens on-and-off the site.

That includes, a sharing garden for the neighborhood, a learning garden for kids, and a production garden to offer the best chance for kids to eat what they grow.

“The wonderful thing about food right is that its the common denominator, everyone eats and I think that’s why ‘Farm to School’ is such a great tool,” said Trevor Lowell, who is the Farm to Institution Program Manager for the Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets.

The farm to institution programs include buying food from local agricultural businesses to support subsidizing CSA shares from schools, or funding technical assistance/programming for students.

Lowell said they are designed to be open to interpretation.

“A nice thing about these programs is that they are flexible and they are meant to be grantee driven,” Lowell said.

Back in Burlington, Stepping Stones is hoping to expand its own program.

“That sense of community that we are all in this together and we are all responsible for building the food sources for the world,” Apgar said.

