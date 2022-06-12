Killington resort gearing up for full slate of summer activities

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t be taking any trails at Killington Resort today, but the summer fun is underway.

Last weekend, Killington closed out its longest winter season in decades. Resort representatives say, skier visits were up this year and that it felt more “normal” since all of the changes during the pandemic.

They had 192 days running ski trails, but now the focus is shifting to the summer with mountain biking, golfing and events.

“We have 20 events lined up for the summer. Cooler in the Mountain concert series has 10 weeks of free concerts,” Kristel Killary said. “Going into September, we have the Fox US open of Mountain biking and the Spartan Race which we’re really excited to have back.”

Right now, construction crews are building the new K-1 Base lodge, which will be open Thanksgiving.

