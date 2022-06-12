Advertisement

NY State educating public on invasive species

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State spent the last week spreading invasive species awareness.

It’s the ninth year of the annual invasive species week, where the State’s Department of Environmental Conservation and other environmental groups use the week to educate the general public.

Invasive species can be found in the water and in nature. Environmentalists say they are most commonly brought to new locations by boat if they are aquatic invasive species, and by firewood if they are terrestrial invasive species.

Dan Kelting with the Adirondack Watershed Institute says, most people don’t want to spread invasive species, that can cause serious damage to to new ecosystems. But, they don’t know they are playing a role.

“Probably all your listeners enjoy the woods and water from where they are from so we want to keep those ecosystems healthy and functioning and just be aware that all of us could be inadvertently transporting these organisms,” Kelting said.

He says the best way to help prevent their movement is by keeping firewood local and using one of the many free boat washing stations around the state. It’s best to wash your boat before and after entering the water.

