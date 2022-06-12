Suspicious Death in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Troopers and Rutland Police are investigating what they term a “suspicious death” in an apartment house in Rutland Sunday morning.

Neighbors said they woke up Sunday morning to the Vermont State Poice Major Crimes Unit parked at 76 Baxter Street. Police are not sharing many details about who died, or how, but neighbors said the incident is concerning.

“It’s a little unnerving, it makes you wonder what’s going on. concerns you, especially with a family.” said Adam Mickel of Rutland.

Neighbors however said the house is notorious for drug dealing, overdoses and shootings.

One neighbor said it is frustrating the activity keeps happening. “You kind of get numb because you see so many druggies coming here morning noon and night,” said the one resident. She said on any given day, dozens of people would frequent the apartment. She also said it is frustrating that police have not been able to reach the property manager.

Last fall, another house just down the street in Rutland was raided by Police as part of a narcotics investigation. Despite the turmoil, neighbors say its a good neighborhood and that there is a strong sense of community.

“I think the neighborhood gets a bad rap sometimes there are a lot of good families here. we like living here,” said Mickel.

The investigation said Police, is still in its early stages. Rutland Police said if you had any information about this incident, you should contact them.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.