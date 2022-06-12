Advertisement

What to do Sunday, June 12

What to do in our region Sunday, June 12.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Sunday, June 12.

For the Love of Kids Car Show is happening Sunday at the Vermont Fairgrounds in Rutland. There are cool cars, food, a swap and meet, and a hot wheels scavenger hunt. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are encouraged. This is a benefit event for The Shriners Hospital.

Rutland Unitarian Church is hosting a scavenger hunt and Ice Cream event. The event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Point au Roche State Park is launching their Kids Club Summer Program. The first program of the series will feature flower gardens. Every program in the series will feature a different green-up activity. All programs will include a lesson, short video, outdoor adventure, and craft or STEM activity. Participants who attend three out of the five programs in the series will earn a patch. These programs are designed for kids ages six to eight, but all are welcome.

