What to do Sunday, June 12

What to do in our region Sunday, June 12.

For the Love of Kids Car Show is happening Sunday at the Vermont Fairgrounds in Rutland. There are cool cars, food, a swap and meet, and a hot wheels scavenger hunt. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are encouraged. This is a benefit event for The Shriners Hospital.

Rutland Unitarian Church is hosting a scavenger hunt and Ice Cream event. The event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Point au Roche State Park is launching their Kids Club Summer Program. The first program of the series will feature flower gardens. Every program in the series will feature a different green-up activity. All programs will include a lesson, short video, outdoor adventure, and craft or STEM activity. Participants who attend three out of the five programs in the series will earn a patch. These programs are designed for kids ages six to eight, but all are welcome.

