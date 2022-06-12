Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather cooperated for most of the weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely until around midnight, then it will be partly cloudy into early Monday morning. Monday will be a pleasant day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be pretty much the same.

It will feel more like summer for the middle of the week. High pressure will bring lots of sunshine Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be noticeably more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are expected. An early look shows that some thunderstorms may be strong, but we’ll keep an eye on it in the days to come. Thursday night will be muggy. A cold front will then come through Friday, with showers.

Next weekend is looking great, including Father’s Day. Expect partly sunny skies with comfortable humidity. Highs will be in the 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest three men in drug bust
3 men arrested in New Hampshire drug bust
Sen. Maggie Hassan makes her way through a raucous crowd at the New Hampshire Statehouse on her...
Wild scene at NH Statehouse as Hassan files for reelection
Michael Marshall
Traffic stop turns into police chase through several towns
Marlon Taylor
Police: Burlington man caught inside stolen car
Vincent Abrams
Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast