BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather cooperated for most of the weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely until around midnight, then it will be partly cloudy into early Monday morning. Monday will be a pleasant day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be pretty much the same.

It will feel more like summer for the middle of the week. High pressure will bring lots of sunshine Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be noticeably more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are expected. An early look shows that some thunderstorms may be strong, but we’ll keep an eye on it in the days to come. Thursday night will be muggy. A cold front will then come through Friday, with showers.

Next weekend is looking great, including Father’s Day. Expect partly sunny skies with comfortable humidity. Highs will be in the 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

