BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of today will be dry and pleasant, with highs mainly in the upper 70s. A trough and cold front will ultimately bring showers and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and early evening, especially south of the Champlain Valley. Any showers will end early tonight, with a pleasant day on tap for Monday.

Quiet weather will continue into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, and will reach the low 80s Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s. Humidity will be comfortable. It does turn more humid on Thursday. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A trailing trough will keep the chance for showers around on Friday.

Saturday is looking pleasant, with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Even cooler conditions are possible Sunday, with highs struggling to exceed 70 degrees.

