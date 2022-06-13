2 dead in tragic motorcycle crash in Lake George, NY

LAKE GEORGE, NY. (WCAX) - Two people are dead, including a child after a tragic motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.

New York State Police say the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Route 9, near the Lake George Expedition Park.

Police say the motorcyclist, Anthony Futia, 33, of Albany, NY was speeding when he left the road and veered into a bike path.

Futia hit several people, killing 38 year old, James Persons and 8 year old Quinton Delgoteto, both of Lake George. Also sending Jasmine Luellen, 30 of Lake George to the hospital.

Futia remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

