Active search underway for missing Essex man

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - An active search is underway after a man goes missing in Richmond.

Vermont State Police say the car of 48-year-old Jason Fitzgerald was found in a pull off just off Cochran Road Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but we’re told there are concerns for the Essex man’s wellbeing.

The Vermont State Police Search and Rescue team is working with New England K-9, and the Richmond Fire Department on the search.

