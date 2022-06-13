After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test

PHOENIX (KNXV) - An Arizona woman found her biological father with the help of a DNA test and Ancestry.com more than three decades after her birth.

Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father after 33 years. For decades, even her mother hadn’t known who the man was.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m excited to send a Father’s Day card,” Thompson said. “It’s really cool to actually talk to him and kind of share who we are and things that we like, stuff like that.”

After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles Shirey, with the help of a DNA test and Ancestry.com (Source: Whitney Thompson, KNXV via CNN)

Thompson’s story began in 1988. Her mother wrote in a journal about a night she met a man named Chuck from Michigan, calling him cute and really nice during their one and only meeting.

Like so many these days, Thompson turned to Ancestry.com and a DNA test to learn more, immediately finding first cousins.

“All these years I didn’t know who it was and she didn’t know who it was, and this DNA test really opened up a lot of doors,” she said.

Needing further help, she turned to a Facebook group for advice. A woman in New York with an expertise on the site messaged her back.

“Within two weeks, she narrowed it down and was like, ‘I’m 100% that it’s this person,’” Thompson said.

Chuck turned out to be Charles Shirey, who never knew Thompson existed. The two connected by phone shortly after. Thompson learned she had two sisters, and she and her father shared the same birthday.

“He sent me a birthday card in the mail that said ‘Love, Dad’ in it. I ended up breaking down in tears,” she said.

She says the entire family has embraced her, as they plan to finally meet in person in the next few months, not wanting to waste a second making up for lost time.

“I feel complete. I know who I am. I know where I come from now,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.