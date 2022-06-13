Boat operator dies after being found unresponsive in NH

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — An elderly boat operator was found unresponsive after his vessel went out of control on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, officials said.

Another boat operator discovered the man inside the 14-foot boat after it came to a strop and began drifting after performing a couple of fast circles in Alton Bay, officials said.

Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police Communications first received a report at 6:08 a.m. about a boat that at the time was initially believed to be operating recklessly. The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)